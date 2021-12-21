Age 98, of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Conee was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Lake, White Bear Lake. She was very active in the parish, sang in the choir, sponsored many RCIA candidates and participated in the Archdiocese Deacon Program. She was a member of the Cursillo community. Her quick wit, contagious laugh, and loving hugs will be remembered by many. She lived her life with a strong faith in God and love for her family. Her beautiful smile will remain in our hearts forever. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Koch on Oct. 27, 1968, and an infant son. Survived by sons Michael (Dianne), Charles (Helen), John (Kimberley), Thomas (Barbara). 11 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandsons. Special family friend Donald (Spike) Danielson. A special heartfelt thanks to the Pillars of White Bear Lake and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Of The Lake, 4740 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Private burial will be held at Ft. Snelling cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
