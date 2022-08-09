February 15, 1927 — August 4, 2022
Constance Claire “Connie” Mueller (nee Miller)
Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and community leader.
Age 95 of White Bear Lake (formerly of Marco Island, Florida) passed away on August 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Alrid “Al” Mueller, son Mark and daughter, Debra Shambo. Survived by seven children: Todd (Michele), Craig (Patty), Scott (Heidi), Connie (Kurt) Johnson, Keith (Jennifer), Dan (Pam), Julie (Regina Collinson). Son-in-law Douglas Shambo. Grandchildren: Peter (Annie), Christopher, Max, Lauren (Joel) Doran, Andrew (Meggie), Annie (Ben) Saukko, Taelor (Trevor) Johnson, Hannah Johnson (Alvaro Garcia Blanco), Nick, Ellie, Elizabeth and Sophie. Great grandmother to: Kaitlyn, Claire, Summer, Charlie, Siri, Amy, and Pepe. Beyond motherhood, Connie was devoted to every aspect of Al’s life, including the creation, development and ongoing success of Mueller Memorial, founded in 1946. She was a leader in the Women’s Division of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, Chair of the Board of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Minnesota Orchestra Symphony Ball Chair, and co-founded the Wishing Well Foundation of Marco Island, Florida. Her faith was central to her life. She was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Visitation will take place 4:00-8:00 PM MONDAY, August 15th at MUELLER MEMORIAL PARKWAY CHAPEL, 835 Johnson Pkwy at E 7 th St., St. Paul. Visitation also TUESDAY, August 16th from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass at MUELLER MEMORIAL LAKE CHAPEL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM TUESDAY August 16th at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with burial immediately following at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation, 1884 Randolph Ave. St. Paul, MN 55105
