Conrad Burbach, 76, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully after a very brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by father, Jacob; mother, Lucille; step-mother, Ruth; and brother, Jim. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Michael (Jessica) and Jonathan; 8 grandchildren, Maurecia (Jordan) Groce, Jade (Kevin) Booker, Brandi, Kyle, Lindsey, Isabella, Eva, and Landon; 6 great-grandchildren, Zaidyn, Nathaniel, Khizyn, Maziuh, Jackson, and Brielle; aunt, Maureen; brother, Roger; and many other family and friends.
Conrad was a graduate of the Class of 1964 from Humboldt High School. Conrad and Kathy were married on July 9, 1966 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. He was a printer at American National Can for 30 plus years. Conrad had an amazing sense of humor with an infectious laugh and big smile. He loved spending time with his family and friends, doing yard work, and enjoying the family cabin and the occasional beer. He will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with a prayer service at 4:30 PM. A celebration of life will be held at the White Bear Bar at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
