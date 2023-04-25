(Nee: Sheehan)
Age 70 of White Bear Township, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023 in the presence of family. Colleen is preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Sheehan. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Perry; son, Adam; granddaughters, Madison and Mara; siblings, Mary, James, Michael, Joe, Laura, Patrick, John, Anna, and Jerry; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
