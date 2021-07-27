Clifford Nord, age 94, previously of Webster, WI passed away at his winter home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1, 2021.
Clifford was born on December 9, 1926 in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents, Clifford and Berniece.
He married the love of his life, Audrey A. Milashius on May 20, 1950.
Clifford was a kind, compassionate, devoted family man who loved his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, he was very athletic, enjoyed fishing, golf and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, who he loved beyond words, Audrey in 2010; his son, Gary; daughter, Mary; great granddaughter, Kailey; his parents and his 5 siblings.
He will be forever missed by his children, Carl (Nancy), Karen (Jeff), Donald, Clifford (Rhonda), Kristine (Brent) and Karolyn (Daniel); his 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12:00 PM (visitation 11AM-12PM) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Webster with Rev. Francis Adoboli as Celebrant. Interment will follow with Military Honors at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Audrey.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
