Clarke Allen McKinney
72, of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Survived by his loving family: wife Linda, children: Michelle, Sean (Katrina), Kevin (Mary) and Scott (Suzie), stepdaughter Pamela Huber-Nelson, sister Micha’el Tallant, sister-in-law Joyce Simonson, niece Heather Hall (Ken), nephew Brendon Brinkman, and 10 grandchildren Rob, Alexis, Macklin, Nickolas, Devin, Mandy, Cody, Cole, Amanda and Rory Jr. Preceded in death by sister Melody Catan, parents Donald and Helen McKinney. Clarke was the owner of Freedom Cars Mobility Store in White Bear Lake. He made the store special and was proud that he was able to help so many wonderful people with mobility concerns. He had dementia for many years but never allowed it to get him down. His charming smile, kind ways and quick wit never left him and will always be remembered.
Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Mueller Mortuary in White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning one hour prior and a reception following service.
