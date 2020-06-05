Christopher David Yost, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on May 31 of cardiac arrest in Helendale, CA. He was a 1999 graduate of White Bear High School and served 9 years in the US Air force, including deployments to South Korea and Iraq. After leaving the Air Force, Chris worked as a signals intelligence trainer for the US Army in California. Chris was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and uncle. He loved the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, fishing up north, and our pet Bulldogs. Survived by parents David and Shawn, brother Brett (Jessica), niece Maddie, nephew Cooper, and numerous aunts and uncles. In lieu of cards, flowers, etc., please consider a donation in his name to the Southern California Bulldog Rescue (socalbulldogrescue.org). Private arrangements are being made.
