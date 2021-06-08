Age 66
Passed away May 29th 2021 after a courageous battle with Cancer.
Proceeded in death by parents Robert and Virginia Thomas, brother Terry (Lucky) Thomas, and sister Lynda McCourt.
Survived by partner Dennis Ubel; daughters Carey Dailey (Lew), Angela Prokott (Michael) and Samantha Haddock; sister Mary Ellen Smith (Donald), David Thomas, and sister Debbie Wormley(Greg); 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
