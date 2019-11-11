Thomas B. Christian
Beloved husband, father and grandpa
Age 80, of White Bear Lake. Survived by wife of 55 years, Patt; children, Chris Vint of White Bear Lake and Eric of North St. Paul; grandchildren, Wyatt and Addie; and sister, Katherine Okoneski of New Brighton. Celebration of Life 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul.
