Christiaan Hendrkus Neutkens, 95, of Mahtomedi, passed peacefully Aug. 9 from kidney failure.
Born in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Chris grew up in a musical, self-sufficient family of 14 children. He served in the Dutch army as a fighter plane mechanic during World War II, living in England for much of his active duty and honing his English speaking skills. He married a Dutch girl from Losser after the war and like many post-war immigrants, set his sights on North America, moving his wife and two young sons first to Edmonton, Canada, and then to Minnesota.
Chris spent most of his working career as a mechanical engineer for Pillsbury, inventing machines that deposited pepperoni on pizza and icing on Toaster Strudel. He loved to tinker in his garage and could fix most anything, which he often did as opposed to throwing it away. His Wisconsin cabin was his favorite place on earth and will forever be a reminder to his offspring that opa is the one to thank for the home away from home on Lake DesMoines.
Survived by devoted wife of 68 years, Annie; four children, Paul (Debra); Chris (Pamela); Terry (Linda) and Rita (Mark) Walstrom; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and relatives both here and in The Netherlands. Preceded by his parents, Willium and Cornelia Neutkens, and eight siblings.
Rest in peace opa. Hopefully there's polka music playing in heaven. We will miss your quirky sense of humor, your soft-spoken demeanor and smiling blue eyes. And those skinny white legs under your swimming suit.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 14 at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.