Age 57, of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by grandparents; parents Delores & Thomas Mead and son Kevin Allen Michael. Survived by husband Brian; children Joseph (Kathleen), Jennifer, and Kimberly; sister Karla (Greg) Yankovec; brother David (Paula) Mead; granddaughter Emerson and many other family & friends. Visitation and service were held Saturday, May 22nd. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944
