Chauncey Wright Griggs III, of Mahtomedi, died at home on January 7, 2021 at the age of 84. He was recently preceded in death by his life-long love, soulmate, and wife of 59 years, Ethel W. Griggs. Chauncey is survived by his sons Chauncey (Eileen), and Bill (Heather), his grandchildren Lydia, Oliver, Liesel, Bennett, and Julia, sisters Ginny Magnuson, and Gian Hartner, and Ethel’s sisters Ariel Dickerman, Barbara (Mike) Bliss, Sally (Mark) Foster and Cynthia Mills (David). He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Chauncey graduated from Saint Paul Academy and the University of Minnesota in mechanical engineering. He owned and operated Griggs Contracting for over 40 years, but his life revolved around his hobbies. He loved to work in the garage customizing cars, boats, and airplanes. He was an early adopter of the fixed wing sails in ice boating and land-sailing, constructing his own boat and wings. Chauncey was also a private pilot (venturing into acrobatic flying in his 7o’s), catamaran racer, windsurfer, water skier, and inventor. He got particular joy from his many friends, old an new, in the WBL waterski group. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Chauncey and Ethel’s favorite causes in his memory: Planned Parenthood, the Girl Scouts, The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation, or Habitat for Humanity. A virtual service will be held on January 23, 2021 at 11:00. For viewing information, visit unityunitarian.org.
