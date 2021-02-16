Charlotte (Axelson) Smith, 97, of Ft. Myers FL for 33 years, formerly White Bear Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021, of natural causes. Preceded in death by husband Don. Survived by children; Denny, Tom and Kathy (Mike) Donlan; grandsons Pat (Judith) Donlan, Brian (Todd Arp) Donlan; great granddaughters Emily and Paisley Donlan.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901. Memorial service for immediate family will be held at a future date in Ft. Myers.
