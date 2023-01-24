On January 16, 2023, Charlotte Mildred (85) of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully. Char was a physical education teacher in the WBL School District. She also was an auctioneer, a small business owner, a PEO chapter sister and a swim instructor. She enjoyed many hobbies including bridge, book club, and golf.
She is survived by daughters, Heidi (Randy) Kraemer, Kirsten Smith, Marnie (Jim) Galvin. Grandchildren, Cole & Olivia Kraemer, Colter, Paydin & Cooper Smith, Kendall & McKenzie Galvin, as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Vernon, along with her father, mother, sister, and brothers.
