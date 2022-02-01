Age 86 of Mahtomedi. Passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022. Cherished and loved by so many, Char brought joy everywhere she went. Preceded in death by husband Daryl and her brothers Charles and Lee “Mickey” McGonigle. Survived by her loving family; son Jeff (Chris), son Steve (Tammi), grandchildren Ryan (Kat), Alyssa, Brad, and Abby, brother Glenn “Chub” (Gloria) McGonigle nieces and nephews and countless friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home www.honsafamilyfuneral.com, 651-429-6172. 

