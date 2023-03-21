Born 2/14/1930 - Died 3/14/2023
Charles William Goins, known throughout his 93 years as Bill Goins, passed peacefully in Wyoming, Minnesota. Bill was residing in a Veterans Foster Group Home after spending time at the VA Medical Center in December of 2022. He was the youngest son of N. W. ( Walter ) Goins Sr. and Blanche Walker Goins of the St. Paul Rondo community and later White Bear Township.
He was a graduate of Macalester College and served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer stationed at the Presidio during the Korean Conflict. He left St. Paul as a young man for New York City where he worked as a professional photographer and on Wall Street. He returned to Minnesota in 1990 where he has resided both with family and independently.
He is survived by his nieces, Doris Shannon Scott and Claire Goins Meyer, and nephews N. Walter Goins, III and Albert T. Goins, Sr. and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews and innumerable friends and extended family members.
Bill bequeathed his remains to the University of Minnesota‘s Medical School Anatomical Bequest Program. Any memorial service will be held in the future.
