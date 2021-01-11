Passed away on January 5th at the age of 90.
Loving husband, father and grandfather.
Charley was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. After 4 years in the Navy, he completed his PhD in Chemistry. This degree brought him to Minnesota to work at 3M for 33 years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay; his children, Chuck (Colleen) and Jennifer (Erin) Pickel; his 5 grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Bonnie and by many special friends.
A private burial, with full military honors, will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.
Charley was very committed to his family and community. However, it wasn’t his titles or achievements that defined his success; instead it was his compassion, love of country, love for the Lord and his family.
MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
