Charles E. Morin
Morin, Charles E., 92, of White Bear Lake, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria P. Morin and son, Charles E. Morin Jr. Survived by children, Dorothy Haverty, Thomas (Susan) Morin, Margaret Morin, Joan (Richard) Veal, Ann Marie (Michael) Gustavson; 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Charles grew up in Argyle, Minnesota. He enlisted into the Army and was a member of the 11th Airborne in WWII. He was married to his lovely wife, Gloria, for 50 years. He moved to White Bear Lake in 1955 and lived there for the rest of his life. He enjoyed selling real estate for over 60 years. He will be remembered for his quick smile and love for his whole family. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Public visitation will be held from 4- 7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Private family service to be held and interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
