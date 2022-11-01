WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN - Charles Wright (92), of White Bear Lake, MN, peacefully went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 24. Charles ( Chuck) was born in Yankton, SD on June 25,1930. He grew up on a farm in Volin, SD. Charles attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD and subsequently earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry. Chuck worked as a researcher and laboratory manager at 3M for 34 years and received 22 patents. His interests included fishing, traveling, and writing. Charles was a devoted husband to Delores Ost for 62 years. He spent his life continuing to nurture his faith and love of God. Charles was intricately involved in many faith activities at Redeemer Lutheran Church and Christos Christian Center. He sang in his church choir for 64 years and continued to share his joy of singing with those at Cerenity Care Center where he called home for the past six years. In accordance with his love and devotion to science, learning, and giving, Charles donated his body to the Anatomy Bequest program at the University of Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, and brother Wayne. Survivors include his children: Pamela (Jerry) Ball; Al (Gail); Cheryl (Chad) Mayne; Greg; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Cerenity Care Center. Visitation begins at 12:00pm with a service to follow at 1:00. Masks required. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to Minnesota State Services to the Blind, Cerenity Chapel Fund or Christos Center (Lino Lakes, MN).
