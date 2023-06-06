At the age of 59, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, from complications of Leukemia.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela Mork Callahan and third wife, Melissa Simpson Callahan.
Survived by mother Karen (Donald) Forside; father Donald (Donna) Callahan; sons Alex (Kaiti) Callahan and Jared (Nicole) Callahan; brother Scott (Elizabeth) Callahan, and second wife Suzanne (Derrek) Perron (mother of Alex and Jared); grandchildren Brody, Charlotte, and Ivy along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with his sons, snowmobiling, fishing, boating and deer hunting. He also served 10 years in the United States Air Force. Sometimes life wasn’t fast enough for Chuck. A private burial and Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
