Charles (Chuck) Wayne Carter died peacefully on September 5, 2022; Born in Duluth, Minnesota, June 15, 1933.
Preceded in death by parents, Len & Esther Carter and five siblings. Survived by wife, Darlene (Donnie) Carter, together for over forty years. Survived by Chuck’s children: Cheryl (Greg), Greg (Julie), Susan, Ross (Dawn), Donnie’s children, Genya Rhea (John), Devin (Emily), eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and former wife, Karen Erickson.
Chuck attended Duluth Central High School and the University of Minnesota Duluth. While proudly serving in the Marine Corps, Chuck served as an MP, stationed in San Francisco.
Early in his career Chuck worked at Beebe Laboratories and Addressograph Multigraph. He taught at 916 Vocational Technical School for over twenty years. He was most proud of the success achieved by his students. As a retiree, he joined the White Bear Lake American Legion’s Honor Guard, honoring those who served.
Chuck loved all aspects of outdoor life: golfing, building bunkbeds for the cabin, sauna baths, chopping wood, campfires, pontoon rides, generally any outdoor activity. An avid sportsman, he loved his fishing and hunting trips with Greg, Ross and friends (alas, never to return home with a deer).
Once retired, Chuck and Donnie became world travelers. Visiting his daughter Susie in Norway was the highpoint of their many adventures. They also loved traveling close to home, enjoying their family and friends.
Most importantly, Chuck loved family: his own and Donnie’s. They brought him enormous pride and joy whether it was sporting events, family vacations, get togethers, all kinds of games, listening to the radio and talking smart in the garage. Chuck was happy just to be with family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation at 10 AM with a luncheon following the Service. There will be a private internment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Open Hands Midway, MACV (Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans) an organization supporting Minnesota veterans and their families, American Legion Post 168, Alight (formerly American Refugee Committee), an organization helping displaced Ukrainians.
