Age 101, of White Bear Lake and North Oaks, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023.
Chuck was born on May 13, 1921, to Croatian immigrants Mike and Goldie Shubat in Hibbing, Minnesota. After high school, he studied industrial arts education at the University of MInnesota, graduating just as the US entered WWII, and promptly joining the US Air Force. Chuck served in the Pacific theater as a weather forecaster. Upon returning home, he earned a Master’s Degree in welding from the University of Minnesota, where he met and married Ethel Seed, his wife of 67 years.
Chuck had a long career with the Minnesota Department of Education as a specialist in monitoring industrial arts vocational schools. He was also a lifelong entrepreneur, helping to start an industrial arts supply company, running many Christmas tree farms, and renovating properties.
Chuck’s enduring passion was flying planes. He was a flight instructor at Benson Airport in White Bear Lake and flew all over the country in small planes for both his work and pleasure. His other passion was work - building and fixing things. He was very generous with his time and positive outlook. Chuck was quick to jump in and help friends, family, and charitable organizations with their projects. Many first met Chuck working with him to build fiberglass canoes, trim Christmas trees or saw blocks for pinewood derby cars. And others knew him as a fix-it man to snowbirds in Florida and friends in White Bear Lake, his church, and his senior housing community. He was not just building things - he helped build community.
He especially loved working alongside family and those whom he considered family - whether on the farm in Duluth or homes in California and the White Bear area.
During his elderly years, Chuck lived at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks, moving there in 2016 with Ethel. His favorite daily activities included reading the paper in the library, going to breakfast and socializing with others there, using the exercise room to pedal on the bikes, and singing with the woodshop “Sawdusters”. Chuck liked helping with repairs and other projects in the Waverly woodshop and socializing with the workshop members. He kept up with current events and liked to discuss the headline news with family.
Chuck is survived by his children Deb Shubat, Pam Shubat (Gerry Baldridge), and Mike Shubat (Susan Olig); his grandchildren Abigail Baldridge (Ben Blott), Rebecca Baldridge, Daniel Shubat, and Kathryn Shubat; and great-grandchild, Delilah Blott. He was predeceased by his wife Ethel in 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Waverly Gardens on May 10, 2023, at 10 a.m.
