Age 101, of White Bear Lake and North Oaks, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023.

Chuck was born on May 13, 1921, to Croatian immigrants Mike and Goldie Shubat in Hibbing, Minnesota. After high school, he studied industrial arts education at the University of MInnesota, graduating just as the US entered WWII, and promptly joining the US Air Force. Chuck served in the Pacific theater as a weather forecaster. Upon returning home, he earned a Master’s Degree in welding from the University of Minnesota, where he met and married Ethel Seed, his wife of 67 years.

