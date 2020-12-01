Died suddenly on November 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents David and Susan Hunt, brothers Joe (Becky) Hunt, Sam (Stacey) Hunt, sister Kate Hunt, two nieces Ivy Rose and Kayle Jo Hunt and nephew Ethan Holmstrom; many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
Chuck graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1991, was manager for the White Bear Hockey team; attended LaCrosse University, WI and University of Northwestern Roseville, MN; worked for Ameriprise Financial for the past 23 years.
He loved sports, all of the Minnesota teams. His greatest love was the White Bear Lake Lions Club, especially their annual shows which he wrote, show chaired, directed and starred in.
A private family funeral will be held at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church on Friday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m.. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made, in Chuck’s honor, to the White Bear Lake Lions Club - All Abilities Park Fund.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
