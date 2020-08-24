Moore, Charles A. Age 79 of White Bear Lake
Passed away August 15, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Gail and siblings: Bob, Jerry, Ted, Pat & Marie. Survived by brothers Joe (Elsie) and George, and sisters Rita Peloquin, Jeanne (Bob) Tupa, Peggy (Lyle) Chounard and Kathi Moore. And many nieces & nephews. Graveside service Tuesday, 8-25-20 at 2 PM at St. Mary of the Lake
Cemetery. Arr. By Mueller Memorial-White Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.