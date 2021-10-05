Age 86, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. Charlene was born in Denmark, Arkansas on 1/27/1935 to her parents Mary and Roy Fritts. Charlene is survived by her twin brother, Charles Fritts, of Tucson, Arizona, and by her children Janet Onderick (Paul) of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Linda Smaligo (Rick) of Park City, Utah, and James Meredith, of Melbourne, Arkansas. She will be remembered with fondness by her grandchildren, Chris, Steve, Nick, Andrew, Leah and Paige, and many nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Victor and daughter Vickie, as well as her four other siblings and her beloved grandson Corey.
Charlene enjoyed many activities and was a great lover of books and music. She also became a self-appointed and knowledgeable genealogist for her extended family. She kept many albums of photos documented with detailed captions for the historic records of the Fritts and Meredith families.
She was also very interested in poetry, and wrote poems for her own enjoyment and to print on her Christmas cards. Some of her poems were published in the local and regional newspapers in Arkansas.
We would like to give our special thanks to all of the wonderful people who knew Charlene and assisted her at the Lodge at White Bear Lake, including the staff of Recover Care, and at Encore Memory Care in Hugo, Minnesota, where she lived for a short time in the few weeks before her death. We also greatly appreciate all of the assistance and loving care given by Heartland Hospice Services.
We would also like to give our thanks to Chaplain John Curran, who will preside over Charlene’s memorial service.
A memorial service for Charlene will be held on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Lodge at White Bear Lake, 3666 E County Line N, White Bear Lake MN, 55110. All friends are welcome.
