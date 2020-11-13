Age 31 of River Falls, formerly of White Bear Lake.
Born on July 27, 1989 and went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents Donald Bartlett and John “Jack” & Rita Delaney; aunt Shalagh Delaney and uncle Greg Bjork. Survived by parents Kevin & Kelly; siblings Matt (Kelly), Jamie (Melissa) and Tracy; nieces Regan, Brielle, Caitlin & Jade; grandmother Irene Bartlett, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation and Service was held on Monday, November 16th. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
