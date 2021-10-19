Age 77 of Hugo
Loving Wife, Mom, Nana & Sister passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2021 due to complications from surgery. Trina taught 1st grade in the White Bear Lake School District for 35 years. She loved to travel with friends and was passionate about collecting Angels. Most of all she loved children, especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest & Clementine Olin. Survived by husband of 50 years, Robert; children, Missy (Dano) Gruwell, Mark; grandchildren, Abbie (Joel), Reilly, Samantha; siblings, Rick (Pam) Olin, Jerry (Joanne) Olin, Mary (Pete) Wyland; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of Trina’s life 12 PM Saturday, November 6th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
Roberts Family Funeral Home
651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
