Catherine “Lucy” Nelson, 91, of Hugo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family’s love on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter Korolchuk, daughter, Cathy Korolchuk; granddaughter, Tina; and ten siblings.
Lucy will be missed by her loving husband of 32 years, Jerry; sons, Dan (Debbie), Mike (Pam), Jeff (Brenia), Steve (Dawn), and Peter (Annette); step-children, Dan Nelson and Julie Nelson; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Janet); and other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 16 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Campus of St. Genevieve, 14383 Forest Blvd N, Hugo. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers. Memorials preferred to Lupus Foundation or St. Therese at St. Odelia, Shoreview, MN.
“We’re all just walking each other home.” By Ram Dass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.