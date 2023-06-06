Age 89 of White Bear Lake passed away due to heart failure on May 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was the daughter of Asa and Edna Lewis of Oakland, Maryland.  She is survived by her husband John, children Pamela, Diana (Rick) and Erik (Melody) and grandchildren Kristiana, Anders and Leif. Carolyn graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan where she was on the field hockey team. After teaching high school English for a year, she got a job as a chemistry lab technician at Sun Oil research department. At Sun Oil, in 1957, she met John Johnson who was there as a summer engineer. In 1959, Carolyn married John in Oakland, Maryland. In 1960, Carolyn and John moved to White Bear Lake. For a couple of years Carolyn worked as a brewing chemist at Hamms Brewery. Carolyn enjoyed many activities such as gardening, singing, downhill skiing, sailboat races and family picnics by the lake. In recent years she has worked on her extensive genealogy.  Carolyn had requested that when she died there would be only a private family gathering for a celebration of life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.