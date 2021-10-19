Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa in 1934, child of Lillian Hogan and Lynus Carter. Her family later settled in Des Moines, Iowa, where Carolee attended East High and Drake University. In 1954 she married James Cox, and they soon moved to Minnesota, raising their family in Maplewood and Woodbury. In 2012, Carolee and Jim moved to Lake Square Apartments in White Bear Lake.
A professional writer, Carolee worked in public relations: first in healthcare, and later for a major accounting firm in Minneapolis. She and Jim took advantage of 3M Company’s many social offerings, including tennis, golfing and picnicking at Tartan Park. An avid bridge player and lifelong reader, she also loved to sing and was active in Sweet Adelines and community theatre in Woodbury. Stylish and creative, she had an eye for color and design, and has a couple of patents in her name. Some of her happiest memories were childhood years in Fort Dodge and living along the Des Moines River. Her greatest joy was her family.
Carolee is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Cox; Daughters Cathy Kohler (Patrick) and Teresa Cox (Mark); Sons Stephan Cox (Patti) and David Cox (Debra). In addition, there are 8 grandchildren (Mike, Matt, Alyssa, Nick, Alex, Jessalyn, Elizabeth, Patrick) and 7 great-grandsons (Gavin, Kohler, Cameron, Quinn, Henry, Hudson and Silas).
Our family gives special thanks to White Bear Fire and Rescue and the emergency room crew at Allina United Hospital, who treated us all with care and compassion. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Friends of the St. Paul Library (https://thefriends.org/)
