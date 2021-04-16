Age 95, of Mahtomedi
Formerly of St. Paul’s East Side
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 14, 2021. Born December 4, 1925 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Preceded in death by loving husband of 61 years, Bob; father, George; mother, Catherine; brothers, Ronald and George Jr.; and sister, Francis. Survived by son Mark (Eunice), daughter Patricia (Steve) Martinson, son Jeff, and son Rick (Chaka). Grandchildren: Daniel, Sean, Joe, Samantha, Kelsey, Michael, Nicholas, Jessica, Justin, Jordan and Christina and seven great-grandchildren.
Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother and truly lived for her family. Carol was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school and then she enjoyed successful careers at Applebaum’s and the St. Paul Pioneer Press in the accounting departments, and later Dayton’s Department Store working in the children’s department which allowed her to enjoy her favorite hobby of shopping there. Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband Bob, attending weekly mass at St. Jerome Parish in Maplewood with him and later her children and was an avid supporter of her grandchildren’s events. Her lifestyle of tenderness was never more exemplified by the years of care and advocacy she had for her special-needs brother-in-law Arthur. She will be forever remembered for her infectious laugh and unending compassion for others and her love of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She truly had a gentle soul and always wanted everybody to be happy. Her lifestyle of compassion for others and love for her family will live on through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to the medical staff at Woodwinds Hospital, 2nd floor north and to the staff at St. Andrew’s Village, Mahtomedi. Private Mass of Christian Burial was held April 20, 2021 at St. Jerome Catholic Church; interment followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jerome Catholic Church preferred.
WULFF 651-776-1555
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.