1940-2021, Age 80, Died May 22, 2021.
Preceeded in death by husband James C. Siveny, siblings Dale, Kenny, Marilyn.
Children: Karl (son)
Survived by:
Siblings: Sister Joan Oliver
Children: Annette, Alan (Diane), Carla (Scott)
Grandchildren: 9 grandchildren
Great Grandchildren: 18 great grandchildren
Special family friends: Haugen family, Kitchenmaster family, Boden family, Rose Eiden, and members of the American Legion Post 168, WBL, MN.
Mom was a home maker, Loved her flower & vegetable gardens, and was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Post 168 WBL, MN for over 40 years. Long time resident of WBL for 54 years.
Family Internment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Celebration of Life Saturday, June 5th, 2021, 12 pm @ Mom's Place RSVP 651-341-7327
