Age 88, entered the presence of the Lord in heaven on January 13, 2023. On October 27, 1934, Carmen was born in Sleepy Eye, MN, to Albert Hoppe and Lola (Krienke) Hoppe. After spending her childhood in MN and CA, Carmen settled in White Bear Lake, MN, to raise her family. Following a successful career at First State Bank of White Bear Lake, Carmen moved to Sequim, Washington, to enjoy retirement with her beloved husband, Gerald Lannue. Carmen returned to MN in her later years and was happy to call The Waters of White Bear Lake her home.
Carmen is survived by her brothers, Gary (Rebecca) Hoppe and Scott Hoppe; sister, Darlene Heffron; sons, Craig (Theresa) Thoresen and Richard (Julie) Thoresen; grandchildren, Kelly (Brett) Isselhardt, Jay (Melissa) Thoresen, Kyle (Kim) Thoresen and Bradley (Kristine) Thoresen; along with eleven great-grandchildren.
