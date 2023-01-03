Carl Franzen of Blaine, MN passed away on December 20th, 2022 and is now home with his Heavenly Father. Carl was born in St. Paul, grew up in Hugo, MN and lived in WBL, Andover, Coon Rapids and Blaine at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 59 years, his six children; Greg Franzen (Jenifer), Lori Lindsey (Brian), Jeff Franzen (Nancy), Lisa Moore (Mike), Mary Franzen and Jonathan Franzen. Carl also has 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Carl and his wife Marilyn were foster parents for 35 years in Anoka County. They loved and cared for more than 30 foster children with special needs or who simply needed a loving home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.