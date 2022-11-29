Carl Alexander Steinke, age 24, passed away November 14, 2022. Carl spent most of his growing up years in White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi, and was in the class of 2017 at Mahtomedi High School. After high school Carl lived in Texas, California, and Georgia. He loved to travel and experience new places. Carl enjoyed music and muscle cars. He always had a plan, not only for life, but for the next tattoo he was going to get. He expressed himself through writing poetry and lyrics to rap songs. Carl was thoughtful and was aware of those less fortunate than him. He had a very sophisticated palate for food, especially a love of cheese. As a youth, he enjoyed playing football and lacrosse and was a leader on his teams. He is survived by his father, Brian Steinke, of Atlanta, Georgia, and his mother, Laura Duvall of White Bear Lake. A private service was held in Atlanta.
