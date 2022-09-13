Born February 19, 1981
Survived by his children Olive, Oscar and Otto,
Parents Les & Pat Dahm, and brother Christian.
Cameron was killed in a motorcyle accident August 10, 2022.
A memorial service will be held September 24, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., visitation 1 hour prior, at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave., WBL.
