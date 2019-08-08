Homer F. Bruggeman
Passed away July 23, 2019
Homer was born June 15, 1930 in St. Paul. He grew up in White Bear Lake on Eagle Street and loved the small-town community he called home for 86 years. He developed his hardworking spirit as a young boy working on Benson’s Farm, raising pigeons at home and delivering ice to families on Manitou Island. Homer attended Beach Elementary School and eventually graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1949.
He spent his winter days ice boating and playing hockey at the hippodrome and his summers on Bald Eagle Lake. It was rumored he and his best friend George Batroot got in trouble for spearing northerns on the east inlet of the lake. He loved playing hockey and football. He captained both and played on the first White Bear Lake hockey team to go to State. After graduating from High School, he joined the Marines and served on the aircraft carrier USS Sicily during the Korean War. After returning from Korea, he married his high school sweetheart Gretchen Johnson, and they had four children: Jim, Lori, Becky and Paul.
Homer attended Hamline University where he started the hockey program and graduated with a degree in Education. He taught Business and History in North St. Paul for several years. In the summers, he worked for a roofing contractor and developed an interest in home building. In 1959 he built his first two homes on Taylor Avenue and started “Homes by Homer”, which eventually became Bruggeman Homes. He was a visionary and loved the journey of building beautiful neighborhoods. He built over 30 communities primarily in the northeast quadrant of the Twin Cities and was awarded Builder of the Year. He was honored to serve as the President of the White Bear Chamber and was involved in other civic activities. He was also a member of Eagle Brook Church for 20-plus years.
He always had an optimistic “can do” attitude.
He lived on Bald Eagle Lake for 50 years in the home he built only a few miles from where he grew up.
Homer’s greatest devotion and joy in life was his family. His unconditional love, dedication and generosity will never be forgotten.
While saying goodbye to our dad, husband, and grandfather is difficult, we could not be more grateful for the many and full years together.
Funeral service is Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. at Eagle Brook Church – White Bear Lake campus, 2401 East Buffalo St., with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Eagle Brook Church, Healing Haiti or the Pillars of Oakdale.
Special thanks to Dr. Theresa M. Wollan and the staff at The Pillars / HealthEast Hospice for their loving care.
Arrangements by Bradshaw Funeral 651-407-8300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.