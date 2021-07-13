Bruce Michael Jerabek, of Turtle Lake, Wisonsin, died on July 5, 2021 at Cumberland Healthcare. He was born January 17, 1939 in Silver Lake, MN to Edmund and Josephine (Lhotka) Jerabek.
Bruce grew up in Saint Paul, MN. After graduating from Washington High School in 1957, he served in the US Air Force from 1957-1961. He married the love of his life, Judith McCorkle in Los Angeles, California on September 15,1962. In 1966, Bruce and his family made their home in White Bear Lake for 39 years. He retired from Cummins Diesel after 35 years; Bruce was the Union Steward and took pride in negotiating on behalf of his coworkers. Bruce coached his children in softball, baseball, basketball and soccer for over two decades, including winning two Minnesota State soccer titles. Bruce and Judee retired to Turtle Lake, Wisconsin in 2005. In retirement, Bruce enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family, especially their recurring trips to Oak Island, North Carolina. He was thoughtful and cherished small acts of kindness, such as providing the trash hauler a cold beverage on a hot day or giving his grandchildren $2 bills, and instilled that value in his children.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Judith; seven children: Dawn (Paul) Klus, Brian (Peggy) Jerabek, Stephen Jerabek, John (Angela) Jerabek, Todd (Stephanie) Jerabek, Heather Jerabek, and Erin (Patrick) Heelan; 14 grandchildren; Matthew, Daniel, Sarah Jaine, Lydia, Cody, Zackary, Miranda, Brittany, Haley, Jonah, Jamie, Hannah, Varina, and Ellis; three great grandchildren: Ames, Jackson, and Olympia; sister, Judith (Roger) Ringdahl; and many other family and friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Lyle David; great grandson, Quinn Malin Szekeresh; parents, Edmund and Josephine Jerabek; and brother, Father Brian Jerabek.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake. Father Tom Thompson is officiating. Public visitation will be from 10-11 AM. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the memorial fund for Bruce’s great grandchild, Quinn Malin Szekeresh, to aid in the construction of public playgrounds for immunocompromised children: www.quinnmalinszekereshmemorial.com/donate.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
