Age 66 of White Bear Lake. Died unexpectedly on May 16, 2022. Preceded in death by father Edgar. Survived by loving wife of 39 years, Mary; sons Brian (Kate), Matt (Maddie); grandchildren Owen and Willow; mother Joann; brother Mike (Jane); sister Kathy (Tom) Burke; and many other relatives and friends. Bruce was a dedicated railroad engineer of 43-years and had trains in his blood. He loved watching and playing all sports, with fishing being one of his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed helping others out with whatever they needed. He could fix just about anything. He was loved and will be missed by many. A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, May 24 at 11 a.m. (visitation started at 10 a.m.) at Eagle Brook Church, 2401 Buffalo St, White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110 . A Celebration of Life was held from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. at Jimmy's Event Center, 3565 Labore Rd., Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.
Arrangements Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.