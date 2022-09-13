Passed away on September 5, 2022. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Shirley; children, Lisa Guetzkow, Lori (Shawn Espeseth) Berg; grandchildren, Donovan and Isaiah Guest, Ella and Noah Berg, Saraynia and Darien Espeseth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Annaliese; Auntie Alice; and close cousin, Bob Mayer.
A graduate of St. Paul Central High School, Bruce went on to work in the auto parts business for several area dealers, eventually opening his own business selling AC Delco car parts. His love for automobiles was further demonstrated in his love for drag racing, and the cars that parked in his garage over the years, including a 57 Chevy, a 67 Chevelle, and his 1970 442. Bruce was a lover of listening to classical piano and smooth jazz on the stereo, and also of tinkering with and fixing those Stereos. Most of all, Bruce was dedicated to his family. He adored Shirley, and was endlessly proud of his kids and grandkids, taking time in his later years to offer them precious pieces of life advice. Special thanks to the MHealth Fairview team and the Shores of Eagle Ridge neighbors.
Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, September 17 at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon and interment at Elmhurst Cemetery to follow. Memorials preferred.
