Bruce Allen MacMullan, a man of quiet strength and courage, passed away on Father’s Day- June 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Bruce was born on May 9, 1947, to Paul and Marjorie MacMullan and grew up in White Bear Lake with his three siblings, David, Julie, and Robert. Bruce graduated from White Bear Lake High School (‘65) winning the high school conference championships in tennis and went on to play for Macalester College (‘69). Bruce moved to Colorado in the late 1970s and enjoyed a long, successful banking career. Bruce met his wife Carol (Reese) and married in 1989. Both share a love for golf, tennis, travel, and dear friends. Bruce was an accomplished metal sculptor in his retirement years, as well as a published author of a hilarious yet poignant book titled, “Zero to Sixty: Memoirs of an Explicable Scot”, about navigating (and surviving) some of his shenanigans growing up in MN. In his own words, “Time moves along as it always has and all we can do is hitch a ride, enjoy it as much as possible, appreciate family and friends, and hope to stay on board as long as we can.” It’s a wonderful lesson for us all. Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol, his siblings, children, Alyson and Kellie (DeMarco), and granddaughter, Piper Jean. A memorial service for family and close friends is being planned for August 7th in White Bear Lake.

