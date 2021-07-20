Bruce Allen MacMullan, a man of quiet strength and courage, passed away on Father’s Day- June 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Bruce was born on May 9, 1947, to Paul and Marjorie MacMullan and grew up in White Bear Lake with his three siblings, David, Julie, and Robert. Bruce graduated from White Bear Lake High School (‘65) winning the high school conference championships in tennis and went on to play for Macalester College (‘69). Bruce moved to Colorado in the late 1970s and enjoyed a long, successful banking career. Bruce met his wife Carol (Reese) and married in 1989. Both share a love for golf, tennis, travel, and dear friends. Bruce was an accomplished metal sculptor in his retirement years, as well as a published author of a hilarious yet poignant book titled, “Zero to Sixty: Memoirs of an Explicable Scot”, about navigating (and surviving) some of his shenanigans growing up in MN. In his own words, “Time moves along as it always has and all we can do is hitch a ride, enjoy it as much as possible, appreciate family and friends, and hope to stay on board as long as we can.” It’s a wonderful lesson for us all. Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol, his siblings, children, Alyson and Kellie (DeMarco), and granddaughter, Piper Jean. A memorial service for family and close friends is being planned for August 7th in White Bear Lake.
Latest News
- Cycling around White Bear Lake
- Rush Line taking on purple hue
- New events and old favorites coming to Slice of Shoreview
- Birchwood resident to root for grandson in Olympics
- Educators 2021 Slice of Shoreview Grand Marshals
- Sound and color: local TikTok artist paints music
- White Bear Lake shooters finish in top half at national meet
- ‘The Hog’ appearing at Slice of Shoreview classic car show
Most Popular
Articles
- The Dance Unit is gearing up for 2nd season
- Anti-Rush Line group wants project scrutinized
- Ramsey County Sheriff's Reports
- Council discusses next steps for recreation and community center
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Superintendent exits Centennial District
- Bombardier’s niece makes her contribution to history books
- Voting set to begin in ‘Best of’ contest
- Author Bruce Houle presents his in-depth genealogical research
- Lino Lakes community groups organize late-August events
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.