Bruce Alfred Bernin of Hugo, Minnesota passed away on August 31, 2022, at Renewed Spirit Care Home in Maplewood, under the hospice care from Our Lady of Peace.
Bruce was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on September 8, 1935, the son to Alfred and Ruth Bernin. He grew up in St. Paul and was baptized and confirmed in Lutheran faith. He was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. Bruce graduated in 1953 from Johnson High School in St. Paul and attended Hamline University and the University of Minnesota to obtain his teaching degree in Industrial Education. He retired from teaching in the Roseville School District having taught for the district for 33 years. Bruce served his country for two years in the U.S. Navy. On June 7th, 1958, he was united in marriage to Virginia Ruth (Meyer) Bernin. Their love story included being blessed with a 63-year marriage. They were blessed to make their family homes on Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Lake for 19 years. Then in 1976, Bruce pursued his passion of farming purchasing the Bernin family farm in Hugo, Minnesota where he resided for 46 years. This legacy included cattle farming, pig farming, raising chickens, geese, growing corn, alfalfa and finally Christmas trees. In 2002, Bruce and Virginia sold the property to the City of Hugo under a master plan in conjunction with the Minnesota DNR for the property to be maintained as an Environmental Park. The Bernin’s leased back the property from the city for twenty years. It was important to them that the land was stewarded wisely, and that their family, the residents of Hugo and the general public be able to enjoy the natural beauty of the 20 plus acres with 1600 feet of shoreline on Oneka Lake. Bruce was a great gardener and in past had shown his prized dahlia flowers at the MN. State Fair. He also enjoyed tending to his martin bird houses and had a love for hunting and fishing. In retirement, Bruce and Ginni spent several winters in New Braunfels, Texas enjoying golfing almost every day. Bruce was a member of the Christmas tree growers association, a lifetime member of the retired educator’s association of Minnesota and member of the American Legion Post 1982. His greatest joy was his family.
