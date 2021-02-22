Age 69, Formerly from White Bear Lake, died peacefully in St. Louis, Missouri. Preceded in death by father Edward, mother Elizabeth and brothers Glenn and Mark. Survived by brothers Greg (Nancy), Brian (Debbie), nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
