Judy Ann Brisson
Beloved Wife, Mom, Nana, Great Nana, Sister and Friend to many.
"Queen of the Lake"
Age 77 res. White Bear Township, August 13, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents Merrill and Dorothy Ricks, daughter Cindy Krawczewski. Survived by husband Don Brisson, son Gerald (Robin) Krawczewski, granddaughters Jessie (Matt) Leuer and Emily Krawczewski, great-granddaughter Zelda, siblings Jane LeMire and Jack Ricks.
Family and Friend gathering Friday, August 23, 2019 1 to 3:30 p.m. Time of Sharing 3:30 p.m. at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 Second St., White Bear Lake. Reception White Bear American Legion Post 168, 2210 Third St., White Bear Lake at 5 p.m. Private family interment.
Retired from 3M Company, International Sales.
Memorials preferred to White Bear Lake American Legion, White Bear Lake VFW or American Cancer Society.
To leave a message for the family, please visit johnsonpeterson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.