Brian Paul Elliott – Age 48, White Bear Lake, Minnesota & Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was born on August 18, 1972, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Wilma and Wilbur Elliott. Brian grew up in White Bear Lake and attended Birch Lake Elementary, Central Middle School, and White Bear Lake Area High School. Brian had a very happy and playful childhood including fishing with his dad, friends, and family; creating forts in the nearby field, being a Boy Scout, and spending time at the family farm in Wisconsin with his many cousins and grandparents, George and Opal Paffel (Sanders).
Brian enlisted in the Army shortly after high school and took great pride in his growth during this time. From an early age, Brian possessed a sense of adventure and a desire to soar high above the sky, leading to his eventual career as a pilot following his time in the Army. Brian made his dreams a reality and took great pleasure in being a pilot; blue skies and tailwinds were his favorite flying conditions.
Brian’s flying led him to Pennsylvania where he met Maria Petrilak and together they had a beautiful baby girl in 2008, Grace Marie, lovingly known as “Junior.” While his travels took him far and wide, he always loved coming back home to Minnesota with Grace for subs at Cup and Cone, everything-on-a-stick at the State Fair, and family holidays where he would make his famous mashed potatoes (and would never share the recipe with the rest of us!). Brian’s greatest pride and joy was spending time with his “junior,” Grace, and they enjoyed many trips to Hershey Park, vacations on cruise ships, and local thrifting and garage sales.
Sadly, he was unexpectedly and tragically taken from us far too soon on Monday, August 9 as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Brian will be forever missed and held in the memories and hearts of those he is survived by; daughter, Grace Elliott; mom, Wilma Zenk; sister, Deb (Bruce) Wakefield; sister, Cristy (Todd) Bloch; brother, Mark (Becky) Elliott; sister, Cheryl (Jim) Lewis; nephew, Josh (Kristi) Wakefield, great nephew & niece, Logan & Gwen Wakefield; niece, Haley (Bobby) Foulkes; nephews & niece, Austin, Carson, & Sari Elliott; niece & nephew, Savannah & Corey Vaughn and many other extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by both sets of his grandparents; dad, Wilbur Elliott; and nephew, Matt Wakefield.
A celebration of life will occur on Saturday, August 21, at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Visitation begins at 10:30 am, service at 11:00 am with reception to follow. Masks will be required at the church. A live online viewing option will be available; link to be provided later. Private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family for Grace Elliott’s college fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.