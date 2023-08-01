a loving husband, dad and papa, age 66, of Centerville, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer on July 27, 2023. Brian was the former 4th generation owner of Preisler Company in White Bear Lake. He enjoyed time working on his classic cars, traveling, and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lois Preisler and father-in-law, Harold C. Deutsch Jr. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Holly; daughters, Jaime (Mike) Smith, Becky (Shane) Hillestead and Jackie (Ross) Bercier; grandchildren, Connor and Grace Smith, Calvin and Leah Hillestead, Alaina and Donovan Bercier; siblings, Chuck Preisler, Dan (Pam) Preisler, Brenda (Jack) Selbitschka; mother-in-law, Georjann Deutsch; many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Brian’s life will be celebrated with a SendOff 4-8 PM, Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at Hugo American Legion, 5383 140th St N, Hugo.
Arrangements by SendOff - Funerals Reimagined.
