Brett Carlson’s 23 month battle with stage 4 colon cancer was won by Jesus on Saturday, November 26th when he went to his eternal home in heaven. He had just celebrated his 45th birthday. Brett fought until the end and was surrounded by the love of his wife, Renee; their two daughters, Megan and Sarah; sister, Heidi; and a caring hospice nurse. Brett’s life radiated love, hope and positivity.
Brett is survived by his wife Renee Carlson; daughters Megan and Sarah; parents, Tom and Karlene Carlson; inlaws, Gary and Susie Schuetzle; brother, Brandon Carlson (Andrea); sister, Heidi Olson (Ross); sister-in-law, Martha Schuetzle (Dan); 8 nieces and nephews (Alex, Kaitlyn, Aidan, Sophia, Christian, Cameron, Emmett, and Amelia) and countless friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 17th at 10:30 AM, with a gathering of family and friends taking place after the service from 11:30 AM - 1 PM at North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 County Hwy 96, Arden Hills, MN 55112. A private family burial will be held at Valley Grove Cemetery in Nerstrand, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family to benefit Brett’s daughters and causes near to his heart.
