Age 45 of Hugo

Brett Carlson’s 23 month battle with stage 4 colon cancer was won by Jesus on Saturday, November 26th when he went to his eternal home in heaven. He had just celebrated his 45th birthday. Brett fought until the end and was surrounded by the love of his wife, Renee; their two daughters, Megan and Sarah; sister, Heidi; and a caring hospice nurse. Brett’s life radiated love, hope and positivity.

