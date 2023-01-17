Age 68, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on December 30, 2022.
He was a hard working man, dedicating over 30 years to Pioneer Press as a semi truck driver, and a devoted dad to not only his children, but to many of their friends as well. He will be deeply missed.
