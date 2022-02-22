With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bonnie Busson of White Bear Lake on Feb. 12, 2022, at the age of 82. Preceded in death by husband Harold, Mother Mamie, Father Victor, and brother Dennis. Survived by her loving family, sister Diane, son Matt Busson (Kristin Anderson), grandsons Zakk and Tyler, great grandchildren Kathryn, Xander, Victoria, and Marcus, loyal dog Maggie, and countless cherished friends. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Matt Busson, to be split among Bonnie’s cherished “green thumb” clubs and societies. Bradshaw, 651-407-8300, Bradshawfuneral.com

