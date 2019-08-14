Ann M. Bonin
Age 96 of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully at home on August 7.
Preceded in death by her husband, Rollie and children, Phil and Jeanne Marie. Ann is survived by her children, Barb, Bev, Dick (Sue), Marcia (Steve) and Gerrie; daughter-in-law, Molly; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, August 13 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors was at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to HealthPartners Hospice, Frassati School, or the Carmelites of Lake Elmo.
